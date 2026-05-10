Winterthur wins, GC loses: And that means there's a lot of pepper in next Tuesday's direct duel. Here are the voices of the winners and losers of the third-last matchday.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Winterthur win 2:1 against Lausanne, at the same time GC lose 1:2 against FCZ.

With two rounds to go, bottom-placed Winterthur are now just four points behind GC.

The two teams will go head-to-head next Tuesday. If Winti win, anything is still possible on the final matchday. Show more

Winterthur captain Luca Zuffi, coach Patrick Rahmen and scorer Andrin Hunziker - they all have a grin on their faces after the 2:1 win against Lausanne. And they are really looking forward to the game against GC next Tuesday (20:30 on blue Sport).

"There's a game where every inch counts, and we'll prepare for that," says Rahmen. With a smile on his face, he adds: "Yes, everything is still possible for us." It could have turned out differently. If GC had not lost against FCZ, FCW would already have been relegated. But now the gap has shrunk to four points.

"We're now looking forward to this match. We were always behind and can now put the pressure on once again," says Rahmen. He doesn't see the fact that they are playing away as a problem. "I think we'll see more Winterthur fans than GC fans."

Of course, the pressure is also high for Winterthur, as they have to win on Tuesday, while GC will only need a draw to avoid direct relegation. But the body language and statements of the FCW players show that they are feeling nothing but anticipation. "With the energy, with the win today, we can only win the last two games. And GC also knows - we're coming with confidence. We're ready," said Andrin Hunziker, who scored the winning goal.

Captain Luca Zuffi is also pleased that Winterthur still has a chance of reaching the barrage: "It's incredible that we're still alive. We're giving it everything we've got and really wanted to reach the final on Tuesday." And that's where the big difference lies: while the Winterthur team longed for this game, the Hoppers wanted to avoid it at all costs.

Of course, the Hoppers are also putting up a fight, as they still hold the trump cards. A draw is enough to secure a place in the barrage.

The experts are tough on GC

In the blue Sport Studio, experts Admir Mehmedi and Pascal Zuberbühler do not hold back with their criticism of the Hoppers.

The highlights of the two games