Aarau win the top-of-the-table clash in Vaduz with a goal in stoppage time and suddenly have the advantage on their side. FCA coach Brunello Iacopetta explains to blue Sport why he feels no pressure.

Jan Arnet

"It's incredible emotions. There's no holding back," said a visibly relieved Brunello Iacopetta on blue Sport after the game. "We pressed and pressed in the second half, but the ball just wouldn't go in." Until central defender David Acquah stormed forward in stoppage time and scored to make it 2:1. "I'm delighted for him personally, but also for our fantastic fans and the whole club. This game was simply incredible."

The Aarau coach has been able to hide the huge pressure on him over the last few days. "We knew it was all or nothing for us. But we had this conviction in us. We had been behind Vaduz since round 13 or 14, but we always believed in it, the team never stopped. That's why we felt no pressure, just anticipation."

FCA now have an advantage and have promotion in their own hands. A home win against Yverdon on Friday will secure their return to the Super League after eleven years. However, it won't be a walk in the park against the third-placed team, as Iacopetta knows: "We all know their qualities and have to prepare well for this game. As always, we'll have a full house at the Brügglifeld and can count on the support of our great fans. Then it's up to us to focus on the pitch and do our job well."

The starting position ahead of the final Challenge League round of the season is clear: Vaduz can only overtake Aarau if the Liechtenstein side pick up more points than the Aargau side. Should FCA lose against Yverdon, Vaduz would only need one point away at Wil to secure first place. If Aarau draw, Vaduz could overtake FCA with a win.

blue Zoom will broadcast the match between Aarau and Yverdon live on free-to-air TV next Friday. Kick-off is at 20:15.