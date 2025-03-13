  1. Residential Customers
Böni with clear words on the national team line-up "It's very strange that Yakin leaves Elvedi at home"

Jan Arnet

13.3.2025

Murat Yakin surprises with his first national team line-up of the year. Some newcomers are included, but there's no sign of Nico Elvedi. blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni can't quite understand why.

13.03.2025, 19:02

13.03.2025, 19:08

Nati coach Murat Yakin obviously sees the two test matches against Northern Ireland (March 21 in Belfast) and Luxembourg (March 25 in St. Gallen) as good opportunities to try out a few things before the start of the World Cup qualifiers.

With Alvyn Sanches, Isaac Schmidt, Lucas Blondel and Stefan Gartenmann, Yakin is fielding four newcomers. Other established players will have to make way for them. One of them is 56-time international Nico Elvedi.

Nati coach with 4 newcomersMurat Yakin calls up Blondel, Gartenmann, Sanches and Schmidt

"I find it very strange that Yakin is leaving Nico Elvedi at home. Akanji is out injured, Schär has withdrawn. Elvedi has often played. The fact that he is now being left out is at least somewhat questionable," says blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni.

More on this in the video above.

