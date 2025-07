Spent three very successful seasons with Young Boys: Cedric Itten Keystone

As expected, Swiss international Cedric Itten is leaving Young Boys to join Fortuna Düsseldorf in the Bundesliga 2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Bernese club announced the striker's departure on Monday.

Itten, who was born in Basel, joined YB three years ago from Glasgow Rangers and celebrated two league titles and a cup win. He scored 48 goals in 128 serious matches.