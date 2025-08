New shirt, first goal, but a bad loss: Cedric Itten suffered a 1:5 defeat with Fortuna Düsseldorf after his transfer from Bern. IMAGO/osnapix

It took Cedric Itten just over half an hour to score his first goal for his new club. But the end was bitter.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 35th minute, the Swiss international slipped away with a through pass to give Fortuna Düsseldorf a 1-0 lead in the Bundesliga 2 opener in Bielefeld.

However, he was not really able to celebrate. After being outnumbered for more than a half following a yellow and red card, promotion hopefuls Düsseldorf went down 5-1 in the end.

Itten had transferred from YB to Germany last Monday.

You might also be interested in this