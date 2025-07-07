The end of a great career: Ivan Rakitic. Keystone

Ivan Rakitic ends his career as a professional footballer at the age of 37. Born in Aargau, he celebrated great success with FC Barcelona and the Croatian national team.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Ivan Rakitic ends his football career.

Born in Aargau, he came through the youth ranks at FC Basel before joining the professionals in 2005.

He became Spanish champion four times with FC Barcelona and won the Champions League in 2014/2015. Show more

Ivan Rakitic expressed his emotions in a farewell social media video: "Dear football, you have given me more than I could have ever dreamed of," said the former FC Möhlin junior, who took his first professional steps at FC Basel. Now it's time to say "goodbye". "Because even if I now gain some distance from you, you will never move away from me."

Rakitic had played at all youth levels of the Swiss association up to U21 before deciding to play for his parents' home country. With resounding success: he played 106 international matches for Croatia (15 goals) and reached the 2018 World Cup final (2:4 against France).

At club level, he won the Champions League with FC Barcelona in 2015 and the Europa League with FC Sevilla in 2014 and 2023. Rakitic returned to his second home country, Hajduk Split, for last season. He is now being discussed for a role in the club's sporting management. As Rakitic said: He will probably not stay away from football for long.