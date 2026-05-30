Both the venue and the kick-off time are new to the Champions League. The final will be played in Budapest for the first time, starting at 6 p.m. (live on blue Sport). The change of kick-off time from 9 p.m. to the early evening is intended to make the logistics of the major event easier, both for the host city and for the fans in the Puskas Arena.

The 61,000-capacity stadium in Hungary's capital is sold out. Supporters of the two finalists each received a contingent of around 17,000 tickets. Immediately before the final, the band "The Killers" is the highlight of the opening show.

This is the first time Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have met in the Champions League final. Neither of them are among the great European title collectors. The French side won the Champions League for the first time last year and could become only the second team in over 35 years to successfully defend their title. Arsenal reached the final for the only time so far in 2006, losing to FC Barcelona. With a win, the Gunners would become the seventh English club to win the Champions League.

In addition to the coveted trophy, 43.5 million euros will also be distributed in the final. The winner will receive 25 million, while the loser will receive 18.5 million. For the entire Champions League season last year, Paris Saint-Germain received a total of 144 million euros as the winner.