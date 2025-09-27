YB legend David von Ballmoos has embarked on a new adventure in Lugano after 263 games and six league titles with Bern. blue Sport visited him in his new home.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you David von Ballmoos has been booted out after eight years as BSC Young Boys' regular goalkeeper.

In September, he joined league rivals FC Lugano, replacing long-time regular goalkeeper Amir Saipi.

He maintains a good relationship with the 25-year-old: "I told him: 'I've had difficult times too. I've experienced a lot of things. If you want a chat, I'm here for you'." Show more

It was the big surprise of the past season: YB legend von Ballmoos no longer has a future at his boyhood club after eight years as a regular goalkeeper, 263 competitive matches and six league titles. The Bernese prefer to rely on Marvin Keller, who is eight years younger.

After this demotion, the 30-year-old did not rule out leaving. YB therefore brought in the Austrian Heinz Lindner as backup for Keller, making club legend von Ballmoos only the number 3.

The change will take place at the beginning of September. The native Bernese, who played for YB from the U14 to the first team, moves to league rivals FC Lugano. Just to be number 2 behind long-time regular goalkeeper Amir Saipi?

No, because von Ballmoos replaces the 25-year-old from Schaffhausen and is immediately called up to the starting eleven by coach Mattia Croci-Torti. "These are decisions made by the coach and the club," said the 30-year-old in an interview with blue Sport.

"I've also had difficult times"

He can empathize with Saipi, with whom he has a good relationship, and told him: "I've also had difficult times. I've experienced a lot of things. If you want to talk, I'm here for you."

Von Ballmoos feels at home in his new home. There were several reasons for moving to Lugano. The new adventure not only made sense for him, but also for his family.

In sporting terms, he is certain that the struggling Ticino team will soon take a step forward. What is needed for this, he says, is consistency in his daily work.

On Saturday, he has the opportunity to score his first three points in his third game in charge of the Bianconeri in the home game against GC (at 18:00, exclusively on blue Sport).

More videos from the department