Flood of penalties in Lucerne "I've never experienced this as a referee"

Linus Hämmerli

19.5.2025

On Sunday afternoon, the VAR intervened four times in Lucerne. And each time the decision was the same: penalty. Refereeing expert Bruno Grossen praises the VAR for its work.

19.05.2025, 08:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The VAR had his hands full on Sunday afternoon during the match between Luzern and Servette.
  • Four times he intervened, four times the referee on the pitch then pointed to the penalty spot.
  • blue Sport refereeing expert Bruno Grossen praises the VAR. Schärer intervened correctly in all situations. That's exactly what a VAR is there for.
Show more

Seven goals are scored in the match between Lucerne and Servette. Four of them were scored from penalties. But each penalty kick was preceded by an intervention by the VAR.

In the 2nd minute, the ball hits the hand of Lucerne's Pius Dorn in the penalty area. Just over 20 minutes later, Nicky Beloko fells Servette's Keigo Tsunemoto in the penalty area. In the 85th minute, Servette player Mazikou catches the legs of Sinan Karweina. Deep into stoppage time, keeper Joël Mall hits opponent Tyron Owusu in the face with his fists.

Fedayi San's whistle remains silent four times before Sandro Schärer from Volketswil intervenes. In each case, San revises his decision and points to the spot.

Crazy final phase. Servette overtakes YB again - Lucerne slips to 5th place

Crazy final phaseServette overtakes YB again - Lucerne slips to 5th place

"I've never experienced that as a referee," says blue Sport refereeing expert Bruno Grossen about the incident of four VAR penalties being whistled in one game. Grossen praises Schärer for his work: "The intervention of the VAR was right every time." Grossen emphasizes that the situations were always difficult for the referee on the pitch to keep track of. He notes: "That's what the VAR is there for."

The scorers converted all four penalties with ease. Servette's Miroslav Stevanovic and Lucerne's Adrian Grbic score a brace. In the end, however, Stevanovic and Co. took the points. The 4-3 win over Lucerne means Geneva remain in second place, while Lucerne drop to fifth with one game to go.

