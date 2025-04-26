The challenging conditions at Stoke City's stadium have cult status on the island. Xherdan Shaqiri, who spent three years at the Britannia Stadium, has now spoken about the difficulties he faced there as a creative player.

After three years at Bayern Munich, Xherdan Shaqiri had had enough of being a high-class reserve player and fled to Inter Milan in January 2015. The six-month interlude in Lombardy turned out to be a misunderstanding on both sides.

Stoke City then lured the 2013 Champions League winner to the Premier League with an excellently remunerated multi-year contract. However, after two rather decent years, Shaqiri was relegated for the first time in his career at the end of what was personally his best campaign. With 30 goals and various eye-catching dribbles, the creative player also showed his class in the Midlands.

The question of whether a player can perform on a cold, rainy night in Stoke ('can they do it on a cold rainy night in Stoke?') has crept into football parlance in recent years( find out more about the backgroundhere ). The conditions at the Britannia Stadium are indeed special: on the one hand, a nasty wind often blows, while on the other, 30,000 spectators close to the edge of the pitch create a special atmosphere.

Could Messi work his magic at Stoke?

Some football experts on the island scoffed that even a world-class player like Lionel Messi would not be able to cope with these typically English conditions. fourfourtwo" spoke to Shaqiri about this cliché. With his playing ability, he himself belongs in the category of footballers who should have particular problems here.

"I didn't know about it at first, but later I did," says Shaqiri. "I think I often showed that I could do it - 100 percent. It was very windy there! The wind made it difficult for the visiting teams because the corners of the stadium were open."

Xherdan Shaqiri used to cheer at the Britannia Stadium. imago/PA Images

Shaqiri continues: "I remember that our goalkeeper (editor's note: Asmir Begovic) once scored a goal with a long ball because of the wind. The fans were always behind us. It was a loud stadium with incredible support, so it was always difficult to play against Stoke."

"I loved being at Stoke"

Shaqiri reflects to "fourfourtwo" on why he made the surprise move to the Potters at the time: "It was important for me to have the trust of the club and the coach, and Mark Hughes really wanted me," he says, adding: "A few clubs were interested, but Stoke offered me the best opportunity to play my game and grow as a player."

"I was still young (editor's note: 23 years old) and going to the Premier League was always a big dream. I loved being at Stoke. They have a great history as one of the oldest clubs in the world," says Shaqiri.

After three years at Stoke, Shaqiri stayed on the island and moved to Liverpool. He returned to his home club Basel via Lyon and Chicago Fire in the summer of 2024. This season, FCB even have the championship in their sights. Stoke, who are still in danger of relegation, are doing less well. Wouter Burger, a player with an FCB past, is in the squad.

Shaqiri would love to visit his old club again. "If I have time to go to some games, I would like to go back there. I learned a lot as a footballer, not only offensively but also defensively. We had a good team and a lot of big names," recalls the 125-time international.