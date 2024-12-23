Xherdan Shaqiri would probably have imagined his national team retirement differently. Keystone

In an interview, Xherdan Shaqiri says "never say never" about a possible return to the Swiss national team and also talks about coach Murat Yakin.

The 33-year-old is currently ruling out a return, but says: "Never say never."

Shaqiri also reveals that he has not heard from Murat Yakin since his retirement in the summer. Show more

Xherdan Shaqiri has been performing magic like no other in the Super League since his return to FC Basel. The 33-year-old's performances have caught the attention of FCB fans as well as supporters of the Swiss national team. Could Shaq's outstanding performances mean that he is once again playing a role in Murat Yakin's plans?

"Never say never, as they say in the football business," Shaqiri told "Blick" after the end of the first half of the season about a possible return to the national team. However, the 125-time international immediately adds: "At the moment, a return is out of the question."

Shaqiri retired from the national team in the summer after the European Championship in Germany. Since then, the issue has been closed for him. "I was always very proud to wear this jersey. Now I don't worry about it anymore and enjoy my time with friends and family during the international breaks."

Shaq tells Blick about national team coach Murat Yakin: "We had differences of opinion, yes. But nothing else happened. I received a lot of very positive feedback after my resignation. I haven't heard anything from the coach."

