Emotions ran high in the hard-fought World Cup match between Germany and Ivory Coast. Here’s what the coach of the losing DFB team accused his opponents of afterward.

Coach Emerse Faé accused the German national team of a lack of fair play following his Ivory Coast team’s 1-2 defeat. “We look to nations like this as examples to help us improve, and I was a little disappointed by the lack of fair play from this German team,” said the 42-year-old at the press conference following the World Cup match in Toronto.

“You would have expected a little more sportsmanship from a major soccer nation like Germany when Singo kicked the ball out of bounds because of an injury,” Faé said, referring to a scene in the 80th minute that caused quite a stir.

What happened? After a tackle with Kai Havertz, Wilfried Singo grabbed his obviously injured hamstring and kicked the ball out of bounds. After he was already off the field, he let himself fall back over the sideline. In doing so, he forced a stoppage and prevented a quick throw-in by the opponent. It wasn’t just national team coach Julian Nagelsmann who was completely outraged by this.

Brown “should stay humble”

Faé was then annoyed by how things unfolded after the incident. “We would have liked them to pass the ball back to us,” he said, addressing the German team.

Fullback Nathaniel Brown also got into a verbal exchange with the Ivorians’ head coach. “I just told him to stay humble. It’s true, he played a great game; he’s on a very, very strong national team. But I don’t think he needs to speak badly of us just because he’s trailing, or because the score is 1-1 and he’d like to win,” Faé criticized.

You might also be interested in