Ivory Coast celebrates opening win and sets sights on the knockout stage Keystone

Ivory Coast, a powerhouse in African soccer for years, is eyeing its first-ever qualification for the knockout stage following a 1-0 opening win over Ecuador. The Ivorians scored the winning goal just before the final whistle.

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Amad Diallo, a 23-year-old striker for Manchester United, scored the winning goal 25 seconds before the end of regulation time. Wilfried Singo set up the play with a powerful run down the right flank; Diallo slotted the cross low and unstoppable into the far corner with the inside of his foot.

Ivory Coast on the Verge of Advancing

Ecuador had a slight edge in the match, in which the ball hit the crossbar four times. However, the Ivorians created the better scoring chances and thus prevailed—albeit luckily (due to the late goal)—but not undeservedly.

This marks the Ivory Coast’s fourth appearance in a World Cup finals, though they have never advanced past the group stage, despite winning a match in 2006, 2010, and 2014. With their opening win over Ecuador, however, the Africans have now laid the groundwork for advancing for the first time—as a second victory beckons in their third group match against underdog Curaçao. Before that, Ivory Coast will face Germany on Friday.

For Ecuador, an impressive streak has come to an end. Since September 2, 2024, and a 0-1 loss in World Cup qualifying in Brazil, the South Americans had gone 19 international matches without a loss (8 wins, 11 draws).

Match Report:

Ivory Coast – Ecuador 1–0 (0–0)

Philadelphia. – 68,274 spectators. – Referee: Letexier. – Goal: 90. Diallo (Singo) 1–0.

Ivory Coast: Yahia Fofana; Doué (89. Kossounou), Singo, Agbadou, Konan; Yan Diomande, Kessie, Seko Fofana (77. Sangaré), Touré (56. Diallo); Pépé (77. Inao Oulaï), Wahi (56. Bonny).

Ecuador: Galíndez; Franco (62. Porozo), Ordoñez, Pacho, Hincapié; Yeboah (62. Preciado), Moisés Caicedo, Vite, Minda (56. Angulo); Plata, Enner Valencia (77. Rodríguez).

Notes: Yellow cards: 28. Fofana. 38. Kessie. 40. Doué. 73. Porozo.