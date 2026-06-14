Former professional soccer player Christoph Kramer, a 2014 World Cup champion, also shines as an expert. On the one hand, the 35-year-old still knows many players personally and can thus offer insights that others don’t have; on the other hand, he wears his heart on his sleeve. This combination makes him one of Germany’s most popular soccer experts.

Christoph Kramer: “I have an IQ of 91—and that’s really not good.” Imago

On TV host Ina Müller’s ARD late-night show, the 2014 World Cup champion admitted that he isn’t the brightest bulb in the box. He brazenly cheated on his high school biology exam. According to his account, Kramer left the exam room several times to glance at his cheat sheet, which he had stashed in his car parked outside the school. “That was pretty much petty crime and very risky,” he says in hindsight.

And then he also reveals that he took three different IQ tests. They all came back with the same result: “I have an IQ of 91—and that’s really not good.” These days, he brushes it off as a funny story, “but the first two or three days after I took them, it was quite a shock.” An IQ between 85 and 115 is statistically considered normal or average. A score of 130 or higher is classified as gifted.

By the way, the story isn’t exactly fresh off the press, since he made those comments about a year ago. But all those who also don’t score at the top of the IQ test have probably long since forgotten that. We’re no exception.