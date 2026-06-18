Ivory Coast will have to play at least its next World Cup group stage match without Elye Wahi. The Ivorian international has been denied entry to Canada ahead of the match against Germany.

Elye Wahi, who was in the starting lineup for the opening match against Ecuador, will not be able to travel to Canada for the second group stage match

According to a statement from the Ivorian Football Federation, the 23-year-old forward will not travel to Canada with the delegation. There, Coach Emerse Faé’s team will face Germany on Saturday (10:00 p.m.) in Toronto. “In fact, the official permits required for his entry into Canada could not be obtained at this time,” the federation further stated on the X platform. “Elye Wahi will therefore remain in the United States and wait for the team’s return.”

Suspicions of Match-Fixing

Whether there is a connection to possible allegations of match-fixing remains unclear for now. The federation stated that it had “taken note of the various articles and information” published about the national team player. However: “To date, the federation is not aware of any legal or regulatory proceedings concerning him.” Wahi remains an important part of the national team.

Wahi, who was loaned by Eintracht Frankfurt to the French first-division club Nice in January, had apparently been taken into police custody in France for a time before his World Cup trip. The Marseille public prosecutor’s office confirmed to the German Press Agency (dpa) that a 23-year-old soccer player was arrested on May 29 on suspicion of organized fraud, organized corruption in sports, receiving stolen goods, and money laundering. However, according to the prosecutor’s office, the player was released after questioning, and the investigation is ongoing.

Intentional Yellow Card?

“The Athletic” was the first to report on the case. Specifically, the incident in question occurred during a French top-flight match on May 17, according to the New York Times’ sports magazine. Wahi is suspected of having intentionally received a yellow card during the match against FC Metz. The French league announced that it had received reports of unusual activity in international sports betting related to the match. An unusually high volume of bets had been placed on Wahi receiving a yellow card. The league referred the matter to French authorities.

Wahi was able to travel to the United States with his national team. The forward was in the starting lineup for the 1-0 victory over Ecuador.

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