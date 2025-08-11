The transfer of Senegalese international Nicolas Jackson to FC Bayern is in danger of unexpectedly falling through on the home straight. Chelsea FC have put a stop to the transfer and instructed the player to return to London. The background to this is the injury to Liam Delap, who suffered a muscle injury in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Fulham and is likely to be out for weeks. Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl confirmed a corresponding report by the portal "The Athletic".

"It was relatively close to the game. Chelsea informed us that they would like to have the player back after we reached an agreement yesterday," said Eberl after the game in Augsburg. "Now the situation is that the boy is in Munich and we are sending him back. That's the current situation."

It remains to be seen whether anything will change before the transfer deadline on Monday, said Eberl: "I can't look into the future. We would have liked to have acted and would have liked to have done the examination and signed the contract." But that was not possible.