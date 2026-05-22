FC Aarau misses out on promotion again by a wafer-thin margin - and at the same time has to say goodbye to one of its greatest figures of identification. After 14 years and 410 games, Olivier Jäckle ends his professional career emotionally and full of gratitude.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aarau narrowly misses out on promotion again after a dramatic barrage against GC. The disappointment is great because the strong season with 80 points was not rewarded in the end.

For Olivier Jäckle, the defeat was also the last professional game of his career. After 410 games for FC Aarau, the long-serving captain looks back on his time at the club with pride, despite the pain and emotion.

Coach Iacopetta and sporting director Zverotic backed the team despite the failure. Zverotic expressly expressed his confidence in the coach and emphasized that Aarau could build on this season. Show more

Emotions overwhelmed the Aarau professionals at the Letzigrund, who had battled for 120 minutes. The club, which has been trying to gain promotion for eleven years, once again failed in the last few meters.

It is a defeat that the team will probably regret for a long time to come. Because the 80 points that Aarau collected this season would only have been enough for direct promotion twice in the past 20 years. And because the barrage ended as narrowly as nobody would have expected a year ago, when Aarau also met GC in the barrage and were already 4-0 down after the second leg.

Olivier Jäckle was particularly hurt by the missed promotion. The defeat against GC was also the last game for the FCA veteran on the professional stage. "That's incredibly bitter. We were so close. Once again, I'm sorry to say that it wasn't quite enough for us in the end. I experienced promotion once when I was still very young (2013 - editor's note) and I wanted to experience it again as an experienced player. The disappointment is huge," says the captain.

Jäckle will stay with the club

"I'm proud of my career: I was able to make 410 appearances for FC Aarau - that's something to be proud of," notes Jäckle. Despite the bitter end, the fan favorite received a lot of encouragement from the supporters. "You know it's the last time you stand in front of the curve, it hurts," says Jäckle wistfully. For 14 years, he had walked the path together with the people, experiencing difficult and great times. Through it all, they stayed together like a family. "That's a great bond, you know an incredible number of people in the curve."

Jäckle won't be bored on Friday. "My daughter will tell me what the program is," he smiles. "I'm really looking forward to enjoying the time with my family. Then we'll go on vacation and when I come back, the batteries will be full again." The 33-year-old will have a new role off the pitch at the club close to his heart.

Coach question should not be asked

Coach Brunello Iacopetta and sporting director Elsad Zverotic are also keen to emphasize the positives of the evening. "It's extremely bitter. We missed the target, that hurts a lot. But at the same time, I'm also extremely proud of this team," said the FCA coach. Zverotic added: "You can't blame the players. They gave everything they had."

Is Iacopetta simply not the right man for the job? "Those are nice questions again," said the coach. First and foremost, you have to be proud to have played such a season with Aarau. "You could see a huge difference compared to last year's barrage. That shows our character, our ability to learn." There is a lot to build on.

Meanwhile, Zverotic expressed his confidence in the coach, who has been in charge of FCA since 2024. "He's doing an outstanding job. He's the coach who suits us and with whom we're going into the future," said the sporting director, who once played for Aarau himself.