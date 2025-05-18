Jamie Vardy leaves Leicester with his 200th goal for the club. Keystone

Jamie Vardy says goodbye to Leicester with a goosebump moment: in his 500th and last game, the 38-year-old scores his 200th goal for the club.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 28th minute, Vardy scored to make it 1:0 after a fine assist, leaving the King Power Stadium shaking. Although nothing was at stake in the clash with Ipswich, who, like Leicester, had been relegated, the striker was determined to say goodbye with another milestone. The game ended 2-0 and Vardy was substituted in the 80th minute to huge applause and a standing ovation from his teammates.

Vardy played as an amateur for a long time before moving from fifth division club Fleetwood Town to second division club Leicester City in 2012. Four years later, he not only won the sensational league title with the Foxes, but also played a key role in their historic triumph with 24 goals. Between 2015 and 2018, the attacker also made 26 appearances for the national team, scoring seven goals.

Even after relegation in 2023, Vardy remained loyal to Leicester and helped return the club to England's top flight the following season. He scored nine goals in 35 games that season, but was unable to prevent the club from being relegated again.

Vardy had already announced his departure in April. The Englishman said that he wanted to continue his professional career. Where, is still open.