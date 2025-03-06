NK Celje is the next European hurdle for Lugano in the Conference League. Thun's Janjicic knows the unknown Slovenians very well, as he recently played in the "handball city".

Today, Mattia Croci-Torti's team will face the Slovenians from Celje. Live on blue Sport at 21:00. Show more

FC Lugano are currently in a slump in form. The last two league games against YB and FCZ were both lost, and in the cup they were disgraced with a 2-0 defeat at FC Biel from the Promotion League.

Goalless and scoreless for 270 minutes. Scoreless and without points since the dismissal of sporting director Carlos da Silva. Can Mattia Croci-Torti's team halt their fall today against NK Celje in north-eastern Slovenia? Vasiilije Janjicic believes so. "For me, Lugano are the clear favorites in these round of 16," says the FC Thun midfielder.

Janjicic: "Celje has some strong individual players"

And Janjicic should know, as he played for Celje for a year and a half before moving to the Bernese Oberland. The 26-year-old Zurich native is still in contact with some of his former teammates. "The team has quality, as we've seen in our previous appearances in the Conference League. Celje has some strong individual players who want to play football. Just like FC Lugano. I think there will be two attractive games."

Janjicic reveals that the Luganesi need have no fear of the twelfth man. "In Celje, handball is the dominant sport and they also play in the Champions League. Although the football club is likeable and very well run, it is overshadowed by the handball team."

The whole of footballing Switzerland is hoping that FC Lugano will show its Conference League face today in the handball city(9 p.m. on blue sport) and get back to scoring goals and winning.