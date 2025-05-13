Alexandre Jankewitz has been celebrating with FC Winterthur in every game recently. KEYSTONE

Since long-term injury victim Alexandre Jankewitz returned to Winterthur's starting line-up, Uli Forte and his team have picked up 16 points from their last 6 games. Do they have to beat FCZ today?

Michael Wegmann

Scary FC Winterthur. With 16 (!) points in the last 6 games and only 2 goals against, Uli Forte's team is the second best in the league in this period. Only champions Basel are even better.

A points average of 2.66, compared to just 0.68 points in the previous 29 games. FC Winterthur, written off a few weeks ago, is suddenly in 10th place, with direct league survival suddenly within their grasp.

The whole of Winterthur is smiling, thanks to Jankewitz. Because at the start of this series, in the 2:1 win in Sion on April 2, Alexandre Jankewitz was back in the starting line-up for the first time this season after a one-year injury break.

Since then, the combative central midfielder has always been in the starting line-up and things have been going well. Uli Forte: "It's significant that this turnaround has come with Jankewitz. He's an outstanding player and I hope he can improve even more in the last few games."

Will Winti distance GC by 6 points today?

Forte and his staff would have liked to bring the 23-year-old on earlier, but they didn't want to push Jankewitz too hard despite the difficult situation. Forte: "He was injured for over a year and we didn't know when to bring him in. We first built him up in the U21s, even though we were running out of time."

Jankewitz may not be the only piece of the puzzle, but he is certainly an important one for Winterthur's rise.

If Forte's team also wins today against FCZ at the Letzigrund (20.30 live on blue TV), they will distance themselves from Yverdon and GC by 4 and 6 points respectively, at least for one night.