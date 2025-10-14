The great joy of the Japanese after the prestigious victory in Tokyo Keystone

Japan secure a prestigious victory in a test match against Brazil. The Asians celebrate a 3:2 victory in the clash between the two teams already qualified for the 2026 World Cup in Tokyo.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Takumi Minamino, Keito Nakamura and Ayase Ueda secured Japan's first ever win against the record world champions at the 14th attempt after the break. The Brazilians led 2-0 after the first 45 minutes thanks to goals from Paulo Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli.

For Carlo Ancelotti, who has been in charge since May, it was his second defeat as Brazil's national team coach after the 1-0 defeat in the World Cup qualifier in Bolivia. Four days ago, the Brazilians had impressed with a 5-0 win over South Korea. Ancelotti made various personnel changes for the match against Japan.