Japan's footballers can celebrate qualifying for the World Cup once again Keystone

Japan have become the first team to qualify for next year's World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Following their 2-0 win over Bahrain, the Asians can no longer be displaced from the top two places in their elimination group, which will secure their participation. Japan will be making their eighth consecutive appearance at the World Cup finals.

The teams from the three host countries were guaranteed a starting place from the outset.