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Machino called up as a late replacement Japan to play in the World Cup without Captain Endo

SDA

11.6.2026 - 20:42

Wataru Endo to miss the World Cup
Wataru Endo to miss the World Cup
Keystone

Japan will have to do without its captain, Wataru Endo, at the World Cup. The 33-year-old midfielder from Liverpool FC will not recover in time for the World Cup due to an injury.

Keystone-SDA

11.06.2026, 20:42

11.06.2026, 21:07

Endo sustained the injury in a friendly against Iceland two weeks ago. Shuto Machino, a forward for Borussia Mönchengladbach, has been called up as his replacement.

Ko Itakura will now lead the Japanese team onto the field as the new captain. Japan kicks off the World Cup on Sunday in Dallas against the Netherlands. Other first-round opponents in Group F are Sweden and Tunisia.

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