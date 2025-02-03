The transfer windows in the top European leagues close today, Monday. Who will make a move in the last few hours? You won't miss a single transfer here.
When do the transfer windows close?
- Bundesliga, Germany: Monday, February 3, 2025 (8 p.m.)
- Serie A, Italy: Monday, February 3, 2025 (8 p.m.)
- Ligue 1, France: Monday, February 3, 2025 (11 p.m.)
- Premier League, England: Monday, February 3, 2025 (11:59 p.m.)
- La Liga, Spain: Monday, February 3, 2025 (11:59 p.m.)
- Super League, Switzerland: Monday, February 17, 2025.
Jaquez transfer to Stuttgart is fixed
Luca Jaquez was missing from the FC Luzern squad for the 2-0 win over St.Gallen on Sunday. Josef Bieri, president ad interim at FCL, confirmed to blue Sport that the U21 international is in talks with Champions League clubs.
It is now clear where he is heading: Jaquez is moving to VfB Stuttgart and signing a contract until 2029.
Elia about to leave YB
The Young Boys are continuing to make moves on the transfer market. Following the arrivals of Chris Bedia, Christian Fassnacht and Rayan Raveloson and the departures of Cheikh Niasse and Silvère Ganvoula, the next big-name player is now on the move: as reported by "L'Équipe", Meschack Elia is joining Ligue 1 club Nantes on loan until the end of the season. According to the report, the French club have a purchase option worth 3 million euros.
Ganvoula leaves YB for Italy
On Sunday, Young Boys announced the arrival of Chris Bedia. One center forward is coming, another is going: Silvère Ganvoula is leaving the Bernese club and moving to Serie A side AC Monza. Ganvoula has signed a contract with the Italians until 2026.
New right-back for Leipzig
Kosta Nedeljkovic joins RB Leipzig on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season. The Germans also have an option to buy.
Silva to Werder Bremen
André Silva joins Werder Bremen on loan from RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
Fixed: Rashford to Aston Villa
Marcus Rashford ended up on the sidelines at Manchester United, now he has found his new club. The 27-year-old has joined Aston Villa on loan. The club apparently has an option to buy him for 40 million pounds in the summer.
ManUtd sign youngster Dorgu
Danish international Patrick Dorgu is moving to Manchester United. The 20-year-old winger joins from Lecce and will cost the Red Devils around 30 million euros.