  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Deadline day in the ticker Jaquez moves to Stuttgart ++ After Ganvoula, Elia also on the verge of leaving YB

Jan Arnet

3.2.2025

The transfer windows in the top European leagues close today, Monday. Who will make a move in the last few hours? You won't miss a single transfer here.

03.02.2025, 12:53

03.02.2025, 13:06

When do the transfer windows close?

  • Bundesliga, Germany: Monday, February 3, 2025 (8 p.m.)
  • Serie A, Italy: Monday, February 3, 2025 (8 p.m.)
  • Ligue 1, France: Monday, February 3, 2025 (11 p.m.)
  • Premier League, England: Monday, February 3, 2025 (11:59 p.m.)
  • La Liga, Spain: Monday, February 3, 2025 (11:59 p.m.)
  • Super League, Switzerland: Monday, February 17, 2025.
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Jaquez transfer to Stuttgart is fixed

    Luca Jaquez was missing from the FC Luzern squad for the 2-0 win over St.Gallen on Sunday. Josef Bieri, president ad interim at FCL, confirmed to blue Sport that the U21 international is in talks with Champions League clubs.

    It is now clear where he is heading: Jaquez is moving to VfB Stuttgart and signing a contract until 2029.

  • Elia about to leave YB

    The Young Boys are continuing to make moves on the transfer market. Following the arrivals of Chris Bedia, Christian Fassnacht and Rayan Raveloson and the departures of Cheikh Niasse and Silvère Ganvoula, the next big-name player is now on the move: as reported by "L'Équipe", Meschack Elia is joining Ligue 1 club Nantes on loan until the end of the season. According to the report, the French club have a purchase option worth 3 million euros.

    Meschack Elia will be on the hunt for goals in Ligue 1 until the end of the season.
    Meschack Elia will be on the hunt for goals in Ligue 1 until the end of the season.
    Keystone

  • Ganvoula leaves YB for Italy

    On Sunday, Young Boys announced the arrival of Chris Bedia. One center forward is coming, another is going: Silvère Ganvoula is leaving the Bernese club and moving to Serie A side AC Monza. Ganvoula has signed a contract with the Italians until 2026.

  • New right-back for Leipzig

    Kosta Nedeljkovic joins RB Leipzig on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season. The Germans also have an option to buy.

  • Silva to Werder Bremen

    André Silva joins Werder Bremen on loan from RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

  • Fixed: Rashford to Aston Villa

    Marcus Rashford ended up on the sidelines at Manchester United, now he has found his new club. The 27-year-old has joined Aston Villa on loan. The club apparently has an option to buy him for 40 million pounds in the summer.

  • ManUtd sign youngster Dorgu

    Danish international Patrick Dorgu is moving to Manchester United. The 20-year-old winger joins from Lecce and will cost the Red Devils around 30 million euros.

    • Show more
Transfer ticker. Official: Vargas moves to Sevilla ++ Okita leaves FCZ

Transfer tickerOfficial: Vargas moves to Sevilla ++ Okita leaves FCZ

Football news

Germany. VfB Stuttgart with a third Swiss player

GermanyVfB Stuttgart with a third Swiss player

Super League. Sion coach Tholot is sent to the stands twice

Super LeagueSion coach Tholot is sent to the stands twice

Trial begins after kissing scandal. Prison sentence looming - the moment of truth has arrived for Rubiales

Trial begins after kissing scandalPrison sentence looming - the moment of truth has arrived for Rubiales

Mercenary check. Pilgrim in aluminum pitch ++ Xhemaili with assist ++ Reuteler on fire ++ Herzog flop is not punished

Mercenary checkPilgrim in aluminum pitch ++ Xhemaili with assist ++ Reuteler on fire ++ Herzog flop is not punished

Women's Super League. Sow shoots Basel to the top with a treble ++ Pfister (17) shines in GC win with hat-trick

Women's Super LeagueSow shoots Basel to the top with a treble ++ Pfister (17) shines in GC win with hat-trick