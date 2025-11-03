Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund win the Friday evening game in Augsburg 1:0. Kobel doesn't have much to do, only having to intervene for the first time in the 92nd minute - and doesn't make a mistake. It's the sixth clean sheet in the ninth league game for the national team goalkeeper - a great performance!

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Schmied was in the starting line-up for the 4:1 home win against HSV, but did not return to the pitch after the break. "He didn't feel well. Joel was struggling," was Cologne coach Lukas Kwasniok's brief explanation after the match. It is unclear exactly what the problem was.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

A Bundesliga win for Gladbach at last. The foals managed to break free with a 4:0 away win against St. Pauli. Elvedi played 90 minutes in Hamburg and kept things tight at the back. That does them good.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin is also on the bench against St. Pauli.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer first fails to score against Werder Bremen in the 37th minute with a powerful shot from a turn, then gets the chance to shoot again and strikes this time! It would have been the winning goal for Mainz had they not conceded 1:1 in the closing stages. Widmer is no longer on the pitch when the goal is conceded in the 86th minute.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez has become an integral part of Stuttgart's starting line-up. When he's fit, he always plays. This was also the case on Saturday against RB Leipzig. He was not at fault for the goals conceded in the 3-1 defeat. Jaquez set up his team's only goal with a magical 40-meter pass from inside his own half. Worth seeing.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is on his way back after a long injury lay-off. He gained match practice for the fourth time in VfB's second team in the 3rd division, winning 3:1 against Ulm.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger does not get any minutes in the 1-0 defeat against Dortmund for the second time in a row. A worrying sign for a player who was still an undisputed regular at FCA in the second half of the 2024/25 season.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Rieder, on the other hand, was once again given a start. After a good start to the season with two goals and two assists, the 23-year-old failed to score against fellow international Kobel.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda is just a spectator in the 1:1 draw in Heidenheim.

HSV Miro Muheim

HSV go down 4-1 in Cologne, but only play with nine men after two unnecessary red cards in the closing stages. Muheim played for 90 minutes and was not directly at fault for the goals conceded.

HSV Silvan Hefti

Whether his hip continues to cause problems or Hefti was simply not called up is unclear. Against Cologne, however, the St.Gallen native is once again missing from the squad. Still no Bundesliga appearance with the promoted team.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt watches Widmer's goal in the 1-1 draw against Mainz from the bench. He was at least allowed to make a brief appearance in the 81st minute - and then made the perfect save in the 86th minute. But again only as a spectator. A few meters in front of him, his team-mate Stage scored to make it 1-1. Schmidt didn't have his feet in the goal.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Freiburg draw 0-0 against Union Berlin, with the versatile Manzambi officially deployed as a defensive midfielder. No wonder there are no goals.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Was called up to the 1st team squad for the match against Union Berlin, but sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

Promoted Sunderland have been the big Premier League surprise so far. On Monday evening, Granit Xhaka and Co. have the chance to overtake Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City at home against Everton and take over second place in the table.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Since his head injury, Schär has lost his regular place at Newcastle. In the 3-1 defeat against West Ham, Schär came on at the break with the score at 1-2, but was unable to turn things around. After the defeat against the weakening Londoners, Newcastle are definitely in crisis.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Leeds United go down 3-0 at Brighton. Okafor remains pale on the left side of the attack. He was substituted after 77 minutes.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Ndoye plays from the start for Forest as usual. Sean Dyche's team had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Manchester United. Ndoye had a hand in both goals and once again put in a strong performance.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni is out for longer with his injury.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter celebrate a last-minute 2-1 win at Hellas Verona. Sommer is still on hand when Giovane scores, but is unable to turn the powerful finish around the goal. Later, the post saves him from conceding another goal.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Akanji also plays the full 90 minutes and puts in a commanding performance. He is not involved in the goal conceded.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

Genoa play away at Sassuolo on Monday evening.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari is still out after breaking his fibula. Milan beat AS Roma 1-0 in the top clash of the round and are currently one point behind leaders Napoli in third place.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

After his wildcard goal in the previous week, Athekame also gets a brief outing against AS Roma. He came on in the 87th minute, but the result remained the same.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Pisa drew 2-2 at Torino, with Aebschier coming on at the break. The goals had all been scored by then.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Denoon sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna celebrate a 3-1 win at Parma. Freuler plays from the start but is substituted injured in the 56th minute. Diagnosis: broken collarbone. According to "Blick", the defensive midfielder will miss both Bologna and the Swiss national team for some time.

Fiorentina Simon Sohm

Fiorentina lose 0:1 at home to Lecce and coach Stefano Pioli's chair is shaking badly. He brought on Sohm for the second half, but the Swiss was unable to put his stamp on the game and had the golden chance to equalize in the 93rd minute. He misses it.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Britschgi hits the crossbar against Bologna in the 15th minute after a strong solo run from distance. That would have been a sensational goal. However, he is not always solid at the back, for example allowing his man to pull away at 0:1 and set up the goal. He was substituted in the 78th minute.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Real Betis win 3-0 against Mallorca and move up to 5th place in the table. Rodriguez plays from the start but has to come off at the break. It is unclear whether this was a tactical or injury-related change.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla lose 3-0 at Atlético Madrid. Sow plays 90 minutes but doesn't see much action against the Atlético midfield.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas had even less of the game, although the left-back also played 90 minutes. A lesson for Sevilla.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Valencia go down 4-0 at Real Madrid. Cömert came on at 3-0 down in the 55th minute. Valencia then played a little better, but in the end they conceded another goal.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic has not yet been able to assert himself at Valencia. He is once again not in the squad against Real Madrid.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Monaco lose 1-0 to Paris FC and Köhn doesn't have much to do, saving once at the back post. He was powerless to save the goal from point-blank range.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria is still out with an adductor problem.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Embolo has to sit on the bench against Strasbourg for the time being. There he sees his team-mates score four goals. He was substituted in the 68th minute, but he didn't have much success going forward. In the end, Rennes won 4:1.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Marseille win 1:0 at Auxerre. Garcia is allowed to start and does a good job. But in the 65th minute, Garcia was sent off with a straight red card after a high tackle. It was a very harsh decision: Garcia did hit his opponent, but only foot on foot. However, the VAR waved the decision through.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Le Havre are held to a 0-0 draw by Toulouse. Mambimbi is in the starting line-up. At the start of the second half, he played a clever pass to teammate Soumare, who hit the post from the best position. Mambimbi was substituted shortly afterwards.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Lorient are dispatched 3-0 by Ligue 1 high-flyers Lens. Mvogo makes some strong saves, but is absolutely powerless against all the goals conceded.