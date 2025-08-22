Ardon Jashari will lead the Milan midfield with Luka Modric. IMAGO/aal.photo

The ball is rolling again in Germany and Italy on Friday and Saturday. A look at the two championships through Swiss eyes.

Syl Battistuzzi

Bundesliga 🇩🇪

In the Bundesliga, the title will go to FC Bayern Munich, as it does almost every season. Borussia Dortmund wants to have a say. After finishing fourth in the last championship, the team around national team goalie Gregor Kobel wants to move up again. Kobel is a BVB starter.

Frankfurt finished one place ahead of BVB last season. At Eintracht, central defender Aurèle Amenda was no more than a substitute and only played a total of 89 minutes in eight Bundesliga appearances. In the Europa League, he did manage 111 minutes in four games. Whether Amenda can work his way up the hierarchy this season remains to be seen. However, the signs are not particularly good, as he only started two out of six matches in preparation.

Leonidas Stergiou and Luca Jaquez also want to make a leap forward in the VfB Stuttgart kit. With striker Nick Woltemade, who is being courted by Bayern Munich, last year's cup winners want to at least play for a place in the European Cup. Stergiou's personal goal this season is likely to be to remain injury-free, as he missed almost half of the games in the last championship due to injury. Jaquez wants to earn a regular place in his first full Bundesliga season.

Mainz with captain Silvan Widmer, Freiburg with Johan Manzambi and Bruno Ogbus and Borussia Mönchengladbach with Nico Elvedi and Jonas Omlin may also be involved in the battle for the top six. Gladbach demoted goalkeeper Omlin this summer. He lost his captain's armband and his place as number 1. It remains to be seen whether he will stay with the club.

Hoffenheim with Leon Avdullahu, Cologne with Joël Schmied and Hamburger SV with Miro Muheim and Silvan Hefti will probably be found in the lower regions of the table. The latter two clubs have been promoted from the Bundesliga 2 for the new season and will possibly be playing against relegation. Of them, Muheim has the best chance of securing a regular place, as he was already a regular at HSV last season.

The Swiss players in the Bundesliga Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

Aurèle Amenda (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Jonas Omlin (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Miro Muheim (Hamburger SV)

Silvan Hefti (Hamburger SV)

Silvan Widmer (Mainz)

Cédric Zesiger (Augsburg)

Johan Manzambi (Freiburg)

Bruno Ogbus (Freiburg)

Leonidas Stergiou (VfB Stuttgart)

Luca Jaquez (VfB Stuttgart)

Joël Schmied (FC Cologne)

Leon Avdullahu (Hoffenheim) Show more

Serie A 🇮🇹

In this transfer window, everything in Italy revolved around one Swiss player: Ardon Jashari. He was AC Milan's player of choice for the defensive midfield and was lured to Serie A after a fabulous season at Brugge, which ended with the Player of the Season award. He was joined by defender Zachary Athekame (who came from YB) to help shape the upheaval at the traditional club. It remains to be seen whether it will be enough for the top three after last season's eighth place. Until recently, a third Swiss player, Noah Okafor, was in the squad, but he left Milan for Leeds in the Premier League shortly before the start of the season.

City rivals Inter, where Yann Sommer is still the number one under new coach Christian Chivu, are also undergoing a period of change. The former international goalkeeper was on Galatasaray's radar, but nothing came of it. Sommer is therefore starting his third season at Inter and is aiming for his second Serie A title after 2024. Reigning champions Napoli are likely to challenge him for this.

In mid-May, Dan Ndoye secured Bologna's first title since 1974 in the Cup final against Milan. A few months later, the 24-year-old signed for Nottingham in the Premier League. Michel Aebischer is also no longer there and has moved within the league. Of the former Swiss trio, only Remo Freuler remains. It will probably be difficult for Bologna to achieve more than the top 10.

Aebischer has been loaned out to promoted Pisa, where he will face another Swiss player in Daniel Denoon. They will do everything in their power to avoid immediate relegation. Samuel Ballet (Como) and Simon Sohm (new at Fiorentina) will probably have nothing to do with the relegation battle. Their focus will be on the European Cup places.