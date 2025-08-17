Wins on his competitive debut with Milan: Ardon Jashari was substituted on Sunday evening. IMAGO/Nicolo Campo

Swiss international Ardon Jashari celebrated a successful competitive debut for his new club AC Milan.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 2-0 home win in the 1st round of the Italian Cup against Serie B club Bari, the 23-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 65th minute - at a time when the final result had already been decided. Milan's second new Swiss signing this summer, Zachary Athekame, was on the substitutes' bench for the entire match. Noah Okafor was substituted after 81 minutes.

Michel Aebischer had to tremble a little more in his first serious match with Pisa. The Serie A promotion contenders only prevailed in a penalty shoot-out at lower-ranked Cesena after the match remained goalless after 90 minutes. Aebischer, on loan from Bologna for a year, was substituted in the closing stages.

