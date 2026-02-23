Who shone, who fell away? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

After trailing 2-0, Dortmund salvaged a draw in Leipzig with an equalizer in the 95th minute. Kobel leads his team onto the pitch as captain and is particularly impressive in the first half. He was powerless to prevent the goals conceded from close range.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer will miss his team against HSV due to a yellow card suspension. Without the Swiss, Mainz drew 1-1 in front of their home crowd.

HSV Miro Muheim

He is in the starting eleven for HSV, but is less able than usual to get involved in the offense and is mostly required to play defensively. Muheim is cautioned in the 34th minute and substituted in the 88th minute.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Augsburg gained further breathing space in the relegation battle and secured their fourth win from the last five games in Wolfsburg thanks to two goals in the closing stages. Zesiger plays through in defense.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

He entered the game in the 58th minute with the score at 0:1, and his team equalized a minute later. In addition, Rieder's corner kick landed on the hand of a Wolfsburg player in the 87th minute and Gregoritsch converted the penalty to make it 2:2.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is missing from the Heidenheim squad because he has a muscle complaint and has not been able to train recently. Without the Swiss player, his team wrestled a spectacular 3-3 draw from VfB Stuttgart.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez is also just a spectator in the spectacle over the full distance, but at least he is on the Stuttgart substitutes' bench.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Leads his team as captain and plays the full distance. But Elvedi and Co. remain without a win for the seventh time in a row. They suffered a 2:1 defeat at Freiburg.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Ogbus plays in Freiburg's central defense and proves his sprinting qualities and strength in tackles. However, he does not look good when conceding a goal and pays a lesson in the duel with Haris Tabakovic. Nevertheless, a good performance.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Is also suspended against Gladbach after being sent off against Bremen.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

The 22-year-old is in the starting eleven against Bayern and has a tough time. Proves he is tough in a duel, but concedes the third goal with his misplaced pass.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Bremen cannot find a way out of the crisis and have been waiting for a win since November 7 (!). In the 2:1 defeat against St. Pauli, Schmidt is in the starting eleven and plays through. He was cautioned in the 7th minute.

Bayer Leverkusen Jonas Omlin

The number 2 watched from the substitutes' bench as his team lost again at Union Berlin after seven matches without defeat.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

For the first time since his thigh injury, which kept him out of action for almost three months, Schmied plays the full distance. Although the right-back cannot be absolved of all blame for the goals conceded, he played his part in the important 2-2 draw against in-form Hoffenheim.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

The national team captain makes his comeback after a month out injured. Xhaka is substituted midway through the second half with the score at 2-0, but he is unable to prevent the defeat. In the end, Sunderland lost 3-1.

Granit Xhaka returns to the pitch after an injury break. Imago

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Newcastle are still missing Schär through injury. Without the Swiss player, his team were beaten 2-1 at Manchester City.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

After Okafor was forced off in the FA Cup a week ago with muscular problems, he will be missing for his team against Aston Villa on Saturday. Leeds drew 1-1 at third-placed Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Was substituted after 66 minutes in the home game against Liverpool. Nottingham concede the only goal of the game in the 97th minute and suffer a bitter 1-0 defeat.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

He is still out with a torn cruciate ligament.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Once again, Sommer keeps a clean sheet in the Inter goal. Opponents Lecce fail to get a single shot on target and Inter win 2-0.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Manuel Akanji played a big part in the away win, not only keeping things tight at the back but also being on hand in attack. In the 82nd minute, he made a strong run from a corner kick and headed in to make it 2-0.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Freuler and his team do not play until Monday evening.

Bologna Simon Sohm

Will Sohm be in the starting eleven against Udinese?

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

A broken finger continues to keep him out of action.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

During the week, Jashari played the full distance against Como and even set up Leao's 1:1 equalizer. At the weekend in the home game against Parma Calcio, he starts on the substitutes' bench. But not for long, as he replaced the injured Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the 11th minute. Together with Modric, he is supposed to shape the game, but on this day he is only moderately successful. With the score at 0:1, Jashari was substituted in the 86th minute.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Athekame only entered the game in the 86th minute and was unable to prevent the defeat to Parma.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Played through on the right for Parma, did his job and surprisingly won the Swiss duel with Jashari and Athekame.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Pisa face Fiorentina away from home on Monday evening at 18:30.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Denoon is still likely to miss his team on Monday with ankle problems.

Sassuolo Ulisses Garcia

Garcia played through in the home game against Hellas Verona and did not concede a goal with his team-mates. Sassuolo win 3:0 without any problems.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis Sevilla had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano. Rodriguez is in the starting line-up and is substituted after 70 minutes. No more goals after that.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Valencia managed to take the lead in the away game at Villarreal, but lost the game 2-1 in the end. Cömert played in central defense and was not directly involved in the goals conceded.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic started again but was inconspicuous and was substituted in the 70th minute.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Djibril Sow is in top form. The Zurich midfielder scored his fourth goal of the season in the 1-0 away win against Getafe. After scoring his team's only goal in the draw against Alaves last weekend, Sow was responsible for the win in Getafe with a low shot from twelve meters in the 64th minute.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

He is still out with a thigh injury.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Monaco turn the game around against Lens from 0-2 to 3-2. While Köhn was powerless to prevent the first goal, his rebound before the 0-2 goal landed right on the feet of Lens striker Thauvin. Otherwise an impeccable performance.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

The captain puts in a strong performance in central defense. Before scoring the equalizer, he interfered aggressively and provoked his opponent to lose the ball. He was then responsible for the equalizer himself with a powerful header against the bottom edge of the crossbar. The 3-2 win for Monaco means Lens lose the lead in the table to PSG.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Embolo started on the bench against Auxerre and by the time he entered the fray after 68 minutes, the game was already decided. Rennes were 3-0 up by the break, but no more goals were scored after the break.

AJ Auxerre Bryan Okoh

The Lausanne newcomer plays the full distance in the Auxerre defense for the second time in a row, but cannot prevent the clear defeat.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Lorient come from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 in a goal spectacle against Nice. Mvogo was let down by his team-mates on several occasions and was caught between the suspenders from close range when conceding the first goal.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Mambimbi sits on the bench for the entire match against Nantes and has to watch his team-mates lose 2-0.

