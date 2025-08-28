Ardon Jashari is likely to be out for longer. sda

Swiss national team player Ardon Jashari has injured himself in training with his club AC Milan. The midfielder is likely to be out for at least two months.

Sandro Zappella

On Thursday morning, Ardon Jashari was called up by Murat Yakin for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with the national team. However, the 23-year-old will have to turn down this invitation for the games against Kosovo and Slovenia due to injury. According to the "Gazzetta dello Sport", among others, he injured himself in training and is suspected of having broken his right fibula.

Jashari sustained the injury in a collision with team-mate Santiago Gimenez. If the diagnosis is confirmed, he will be out of action for at least two months. More detailed examinations are to follow in the next few hours.

Jashari only moved from Bruges to AC Milan this summer for just under 40 million euros. He made his Serie A debut last weekend in the 2-1 defeat against Cremonese.