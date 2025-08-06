  1. Residential Customers
Transfer official Jashari signs with Milan until 2030 and also fills the FCL coffers

Luca Betschart

6.8.2025

After difficult negotiations, the transfer has been finalized: Ardon Jashari is moving to AC Milan, where he will sign a contract until 2030.

06.08.2025, 17:49

06.08.2025, 18:00

Ardon Jashari's move from Bruges to AC Milan is complete. After long and tough negotiations, the two clubs finally agreed on a transfer fee consisting of a fixed sum of 34 million euros and possible bonus payments of 5 million euros, a large part of which will be due upon qualification for the Champions League.

The bottom line is that Milan will pay almost 40 million - making Jashari the third most expensive Swiss player after Xhaka and Ndoye. On Wednesday, Jashari successfully completed the medical check and signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 2030. The total salary is said to be around 12 million francs.

FC Luzern also earns money. Just last summer, Jashari moved from Lucerne to Bruges for 6 million euros. FCL secured a sell-on fee of more than five percent, which, with Jashari's move to Serie A, will now flush up to a further three million into the FCL coffers.

