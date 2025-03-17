Ardon Jashari has withdrawn from the Nati for the tests against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg. He had to recover from an injury, Murat Yakin said last week. At the weekend he played a brilliant 88 minutes for Bruges and even scored.

Jan Arnet

Ardon Jashari will not be available for Switzerland's upcoming international matches against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg.

The in-form midfielder wants to use the break to recover from an injury, according to reports. Last weekend, however, Jashari played for his club Club Brugge.

No problem for national team boss Pierluigi Tami. "Ardon and Murat had a good conversation, I have no doubt that he is highly motivated for the national team." Show more

Murat Yakin's national team squad for the upcoming international matches contained a few surprises. For example, the in-form Ardon Jashari is not included.

Yakin explained that he had planned to play the midfielder, but that Jashari was suffering from an injury and had therefore withdrawn. "It is his wish to use the break to take care of an inflammation," said the Nati coach.

On Sunday, however, Jashari was on the pitch for Bruges - for 88 minutes in the 4-2 win over Charleroi. The 22-year-old also scored his second goal of the season and provided the assist for the opening goal.

"Ardon recently played with painkilling injections"

For national team boss Pierluigi Tami, Jashari's withdrawal is not a disappointment, but understandable. "Ardon and Murat had a good conversation, I have no doubt that he is highly motivated for the national team," says Tami. Jashari had recently only been able to play with painkilling injections, he continued, "so it makes no sense to risk anything in these test matches." Tami doesn't doubt Jashari's commitment to the national team for a second.

In November 2023, Jashari caused quite a stir when he refused to be called up for the U21 national team. The player from central Switzerland then spoke to Yakin and the SFA officials and was called up for the senior squad again, but his last appearance was more than two years ago.

Amdouni and Sohm also have to miss out

Two other national team players also had to withdraw at the last minute: Parma mercenary Simon Sohm and Benfica striker Zeki Amdouni have to miss out through injury. Both are suffering from muscular problems. Yakin has decided not to call up replacements for the duo. The squad has shrunk to 24.

