Javier Aguirre is national coach of his home country Mexico for the third time. He succeeds Jaime Lozano.

The Mexican federation appointed the 65-year-old Aguirre with a view to the next World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada in two years' time. "He is undoubtedly Mexico's most experienced coach, with a recognized career abroad and a thorough knowledge of the national team's procedures," said Duilio Davino, the national team's sports director, in a video message.

Aguirre's first two stints as Mexico's national team coach were relatively short-lived. He was in charge for a year 23 years ago and 15 years ago for 15 months. "El Vasco" was also a coach in Spain. There he managed several first division clubs, including Osasuna, Atlético Madrid and most recently, until this summer, Mallorca. He was also national coach in Japan and Egypt.

Lozano's departure was announced after Mexico's disappointing performance at the Copa America. Mexico were eliminated in the group stage of the continental tournament, which ended with Argentina winning the title in mid-July.

