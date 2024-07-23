  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Mexico Javier Aguirre in charge for the third time

SDA

23.7.2024 - 03:29

Javier Aguirre is once again national coach of his home country. (archive picture)
Javier Aguirre is once again national coach of his home country. (archive picture)
Keystone

Javier Aguirre is national coach of his home country Mexico for the third time. He succeeds Jaime Lozano.

23.7.2024 - 03:29

The Mexican federation appointed the 65-year-old Aguirre with a view to the next World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada in two years' time. "He is undoubtedly Mexico's most experienced coach, with a recognized career abroad and a thorough knowledge of the national team's procedures," said Duilio Davino, the national team's sports director, in a video message.

Aguirre's first two stints as Mexico's national team coach were relatively short-lived. He was in charge for a year 23 years ago and 15 years ago for 15 months. "El Vasco" was also a coach in Spain. There he managed several first division clubs, including Osasuna, Atlético Madrid and most recently, until this summer, Mallorca. He was also national coach in Japan and Egypt.

Lozano's departure was announced after Mexico's disappointing performance at the Copa America. Mexico were eliminated in the group stage of the continental tournament, which ended with Argentina winning the title in mid-July.

SDA

More from the department

Real Madrid in new spheres. Entry to the Superbox in the new Santiago Bernabéu costs at least 250,000 euros

Real Madrid in new spheresEntry to the Superbox in the new Santiago Bernabéu costs at least 250,000 euros

Match abandoned in the professional league. VAR protest in Norway - Fans throw fish onto the pitch

Match abandoned in the professional leagueVAR protest in Norway - Fans throw fish onto the pitch

Criticism over transfer policy. Matthäus attacks Hoeness:

Criticism over transfer policyMatthäus attacks Hoeness: "He often causes unrest"