Kissing scandal Jenni Hermoso wants to take legal action against lenient Rubiales verdict

SDA

21.2.2025 - 11:48

Jennifer Hermoso announces further legal action in the Luis Rubiales kissing scandal case
Keystone

Jennifer Hermoso does not want to accept the verdict against Luis Rubiales in the wake of the kissing scandal at the 2023 World Cup.

Keystone-SDA

"She intends to appeal", announced the lawyer of the Spanish international footballer the day after the lenient guilty verdict.

Former Spanish association president Rubiales had kissed Hermoso on the mouth without being asked after winning the World Cup title and was fined 10,800 euros and banned from contact for a year on Thursday. He was acquitted of the charge of exerting pressure on Hermoso to cover up the scandal and of the charge of sexual assault.

On Thursday, Rubiales also announced that he would appeal against the verdict.