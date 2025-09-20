Long-time Bayern defender Jérôme Boateng puts an end to his playing career KEYSTONE

Jérôme Boateng is ending his career as a professional footballer at the age of 37. The Berlin-born player, world champion with Germany in 2014, made the announcement in a video on his Instagram channel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With Bayern Munich, Jérôme Boateng became German champion nine times and won the Champions League twice (2013 and 2020). Most recently, the defender played for Linzer ASK in Austria. He terminated his contract in mid-August.

After the end of his playing career, Boateng wants to become a coach. "I want to become a coach in professional football. I recently successfully completed the course and the B license exam. Now I want to get my A license and become a football instructor and start as an assistant coach at a club as soon as possible," Boateng told Welt am Sonntag.