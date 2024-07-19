Jérôme Boateng is convicted of assault by the Munich district court. Imago

A court in Munich has already dealt with allegations of violence against Jérôme Boateng four times. Now there is a new decision.

Martin Abgottspon

The Munich I Regional Court has only cautioned the former German national soccer player and ex-Bayern star Jérôme Boateng for intentional bodily harm. It imposed a fine subject to 40 daily rates of 5,000 euros each. Similar to a suspended prison sentence, the 2014 world champion will only have to pay these 200,000 euros if he commits another offense.

The court came to the conclusion "that there is nothing left of the accusation of being a notorious wife-beater", as the presiding judge Susanne Hemmerich put it. The public prosecutor's office had demanded a fine of 1.12 million euros, while the defense had argued for at most a "moderate fine" for negligent bodily harm or for the case to be dropped in exchange for a fine.

Boateng has denied the allegations

Boateng denied hitting his former partner and throwing a lantern and a cool bag at her during their vacation together in 2018. On the first day of the trial, he spoke of a "nightmare", his lawyer in his plea of a "fabricated narrative of the wife-beater", a "scuffle that could have been expected for both sides" and mutual bodily harm. Boateng had pushed his ex-girlfriend away and she had injured him on the lip.

The lawyer for Boateng's ex-girlfriend, who accuses him of violence, said: "It's a real David versus Goliath fight." Boateng showed "no sense of injustice".

Protracted proceedings

The proceedings against the long-serving FC Bayern Munich defender, who has just moved from Italian club US Salernitana to Linzer ASK in Austria, have been dragging on for a long time. The Munich district court had already imposed a fine on Boateng in 2021: 60 daily rates of 30,000 euros each, i.e. a total of 1.8 million euros.

In October 2022, the Munich I Regional Court then sentenced Boateng in the second instance for assault and insult to a fine of 120 daily rates of 10,000 euros each - a total of 1.2 million euros. However, the Bavarian Supreme Court overturned the verdict due to, among other things, consistent legal errors - which is why the case was reopened before the Munich I Regional Court.