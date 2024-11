With Jessé Hautier, Neuchâtel Xamax have their top scorer from last season back Keystone

Jessé Hautier returns to Neuchâtel Xamax from Yverdon after five months.

The 21-year-old striker will play the rest of the season on loan for the Neuchâtel side in the Challenge League.

Hautier was already on loan to Xamax from the Vaud Super League club in 2023/24 and was Xamax's top scorer of the season with eleven goals. He appeared in seven competitive games for Yverdon this season (1 goal) and started three times.

