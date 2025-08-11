Frenchman Jocelyn Gourvennec already watched his new team Servette play at home against Grasshoppers on Sunday imago

Servette's search for a successor to Thomas Häberli, who was dismissed last Monday, has been successful in France. The Genevans have signed Jocelyn Gourvennec as their new head coach.

Keystone-SDA

The 53-year-old Breton was most recently at Ligue 1 club Nantes until his dismissal in March 2024. Prior to that, Gourvennec also coached Lille, Bordeaux and Guingamp in Ligue 1.

Le Servette FC est heureux d’annoncer la nomination de 𝑱𝒐𝒄𝒆𝒍𝒚𝒏 𝑮𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒄 au poste d’entraîneur principal de la première équipe.



Plus d'informations 👉 https://t.co/x0HkqqSPmr#NotreVilleNotreClub pic.twitter.com/eXnNbslKzT — Servette FC (@ServetteFC) August 11, 2025

His stint at Nantes lasted just three and a half months and 15 games, of which his team only won four. During this time, he also coached the international player Eray Cömert, who was on loan from Valencia.

This was Gourvennec's only contact with Swiss football to date. Even as a player, the 53-year-old was only active in France. He played for Olympique Marseille and Montpellier, among others, and made 272 appearances in Ligue 1.

On Sunday, Gourvennec was already able to get an idea of his new team when he sat in the stands of the Stade de Genève during the 1:1 draw against GC. Now he is set to turn around a disastrous season so far and make Thomas Häberli forget, who had to leave last season's runners-up after just four games and one win.