Häberli successor found Jocelyn Gourvennec becomes new coach at Servette

SDA

11.8.2025 - 09:17

Frenchman Jocelyn Gourvennec already watched his new team Servette play at home against Grasshoppers on Sunday
imago

Servette's search for a successor to Thomas Häberli, who was dismissed last Monday, has been successful in France. The Genevans have signed Jocelyn Gourvennec as their new head coach.

Keystone-SDA

11.08.2025, 09:17

11.08.2025, 09:50

The 53-year-old Breton was most recently at Ligue 1 club Nantes until his dismissal in March 2024. Prior to that, Gourvennec also coached Lille, Bordeaux and Guingamp in Ligue 1.

His stint at Nantes lasted just three and a half months and 15 games, of which his team only won four. During this time, he also coached the international player Eray Cömert, who was on loan from Valencia.

This was Gourvennec's only contact with Swiss football to date. Even as a player, the 53-year-old was only active in France. He played for Olympique Marseille and Montpellier, among others, and made 272 appearances in Ligue 1.

Jocelyn Gourvennec (left) was already sitting in the stands of the Stade de Genève on Sunday during Servette's match against GC.
KEYSTONE

On Sunday, Gourvennec was already able to get an idea of his new team when he sat in the stands of the Stade de Genève during the 1:1 draw against GC. Now he is set to turn around a disastrous season so far and make Thomas Häberli forget, who had to leave last season's runners-up after just four games and one win.

