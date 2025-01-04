From Bono to Messi: Biden honors celebrities with the Medal of Freedom - Gallery Among the celebrities honored was animal rights activist and ape researcher Jane Goodall. Image: dpa The Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award in the USA - it also went to actor Michael J. Fox, who suffers from Parkinson's disease. Image: dpa For Joe Biden, this is the last time he will award the prestigious medals - as here to musician Bono. Image: dpa Biden also presented the medal to former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Image: dpa From Bono to Messi: Biden honors celebrities with the Medal of Freedom - Gallery Among the celebrities honored was animal rights activist and ape researcher Jane Goodall. Image: dpa The Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award in the USA - it also went to actor Michael J. Fox, who suffers from Parkinson's disease. Image: dpa For Joe Biden, this is the last time he will award the prestigious medals - as here to musician Bono. Image: dpa Biden also presented the medal to former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Image: dpa

In just over two weeks, President Joe Biden will leave office. Before then, he will award the USA's highest civilian honor. Among the honorees: a fashion designer, sports legends and a rock star.

Hollywood stars, icons of the fashion world and a famous ape researcher: shortly before the end of his term in office, US President Joe Biden honored 19 celebrities with the USA's highest civilian award. At a ceremony in the White House, Biden presented the medals to the honorees himself. In the case of basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, this caused a few laughs when he bent his knees with his back to Biden due to his size.

Rock musician Bono from the band U2, actors Denzel Washington and Michael J. Fox, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, and fashion designer Ralph Lauren also collected the medal from the President in person. Soccer star Lionel Messi did not attend the event. The very old philanthropist George Soros, who has been stylized as an enemy by right-wing circles, was represented by his son.

The prestigious "Presidential Medal of Freedom" honors people who have made a significant contribution "to the security or national interest of the United States, world peace and cultural or other significant public issues". Biden presented the award for the last time before he leaves office on January 20.

Primatologist Jane Goodall, fashion journalist Anna Wintour and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, a friend of Biden's, were also among those honored.