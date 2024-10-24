Since the change of coach, Young Boys have shown a completely different face. They almost scored against Inter Milan. Joël Magnin explains what is different than under Patrick Rahmen.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB also lose their third game in the Champions League, but only narrowly miss out on a point against Inter Milan.

The team from Bern are more confident than under Patrick Rahmen. Interim coach Joël Magnin explains what he is doing differently to his predecessor.

Despite the defeat, Young Boys can take a lot of positives with them. There is high praise for Magnin from blue Sport expert Mladen Petric.

Never change a winning team - not so with Joël Magnin. Although YB finally secured their first league home win against Luzern (2:1) on Saturday, Magnin made seven changes to his starting eleven for the Champions League match against Inter Milan. After the game, the interim coach made it clear at the press conference that he wanted to make a difference in the minds of the professionals.

"I told my players that I'm counting on every single one of them. If I tell a player that and then still don't put him up, he starts to have doubts," Magnin explains his many changes. "I think it was an important sign. Every player should be able to show what he can do. Because I'm convinced of every player in this team."

Magnin's courage is almost rewarded

Magnin gives his players confidence - and it shows. YB are much more confident than under Patrick Rahmen. Against Inter Milan - Italian champions and Champions League finalists in 2023 - the Bernese were at least on a par, came within a whisker of scoring a point and only conceded 1-0 in the 92nd minute.

In the end, it was a bitter defeat. However, the game showed that YB are on the right track after their horror start to the season. Against Aston Villa and Barcelona, the Bernese had no chance with 0:3 and 0:5, but now not much was missing for a coup against Inter. "We can take a lot of positives with us," says Magnin after his very first Champions League game as coach.

What is different under the new coach compared to Rahmen? "I have my methods, I try to give the players confidence. Maybe it's easier for me with the language. I can perhaps reach the French-speaking players better," says Magnin, who took over YB on an interim basis last season in a difficult situation and led them to the championship title.

Petric: "A super performance - also from the coach"

Speaking of champions. After the game, blue Sport expert Mladen Petric had a special word of praise for the coach: "That was master class! Magnin was brave with his line-up and stayed brave, made offensive changes and wanted this win. A great performance - also from the coach."