Torn ligament in foot Joël Monteiro will miss several weeks for Young Boys

SDA

31.3.2025 - 16:43

Joël Monteiro will miss Young Boys for the next few weeks
Joël Monteiro will have to take a break. The Young Boys attacking player tore a ligament in his left foot at the weekend and will now undergo conservative treatment.

31.03.2025, 16:52

Young Boys will be without Joël Monteiro for several weeks. As the Super League club announced on Monday, their attacking player suffered a torn ligament in his left foot during Saturday's 1-0 win over St. Gallen. The Swiss international was fouled by an opponent and had to be substituted at the break.

According to the Bernese club, the injury to the 25-year-old from Valais is being treated conservatively and therefore without surgery. Therefore, the exact time of absence cannot yet be predicted.

