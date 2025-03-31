Joël Monteiro will have to take a break. The Young Boys attacking player tore a ligament in his left foot at the weekend and will now undergo conservative treatment.
Young Boys will be without Joël Monteiro for several weeks. As the Super League club announced on Monday, their attacking player suffered a torn ligament in his left foot during Saturday's 1-0 win over St. Gallen. The Swiss international was fouled by an opponent and had to be substituted at the break.
According to the Bernese club, the injury to the 25-year-old from Valais is being treated conservatively and therefore without surgery. Therefore, the exact time of absence cannot yet be predicted.