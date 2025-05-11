Jörg Stiel at his first goalkeeping training session with the Grasshoppers in summer 2021. Keystone

Grasshoppers and goalkeeping coach Jörg Stiel are parting ways with immediate effect. The 57-year-old will be relieved of his duties with immediate effect, as the Super League club announced in a communiqué.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Stiel had already informed the club management that he would end his commitment in the summer. Those responsible have now decided to release Stiel with immediate effect. The former Swiss national team goalkeeper had been part of the coaching team at the current relegation candidates since 2021.