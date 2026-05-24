Jörg Stiel spills the beans ahead of the cup final - Gallery Jörg Stiel played almost 300 games for FC St. Gallen Image: Keystone Including some in the European Cup - like here in September 2000 against Chelsea and Gianfranco Zola Image: Keystone As captain, Stiel led the Swiss national team to the 2004 finals in Portugal Image: Keystone His action in the 0-0 draw against Croatia, when he stopped the ball with his head on the line, remains unforgotten Image: Keystone After his active career, Stiel worked as a goalkeeping coach - most recently at Grasshoppers from 2021 to 2025 Image: Keystone Jörg Stiel spills the beans ahead of the cup final - Gallery Jörg Stiel played almost 300 games for FC St. Gallen Image: Keystone Including some in the European Cup - like here in September 2000 against Chelsea and Gianfranco Zola Image: Keystone As captain, Stiel led the Swiss national team to the 2004 finals in Portugal Image: Keystone His action in the 0-0 draw against Croatia, when he stopped the ball with his head on the line, remains unforgotten Image: Keystone After his active career, Stiel worked as a goalkeeping coach - most recently at Grasshoppers from 2021 to 2025 Image: Keystone

Jörg Stiel stands for the successful times of St. Gallen like no other. Now 58 years old, the former goalkeeper talks about missed titles, fulfilled dreams and missing centimetres.

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Jörg Stiel, do you believe that there are no great or good goalkeepers, only good and bad ones?

"Ask the right one (laughs). The market has changed in the last 20 years and tall goalies are in demand. You can forget about the 178 cm I had today, no matter what skills you have. That's why I advise goalies not to make themselves smaller than they are: If you're 'only' 188 cm tall, just write 190 cm in your passport, then everyone will say: he's tall enough."

Did you write your Wikipedia article yourself? It says that you measure 181 cm.

(laughs) "No. But there is a funny story about my height. When I moved to Mönchengladbach, I had a conversation with president Rolf Königs, sports director Christian Hochstätter and coach Hans Meyer. Königs asks how old I am. I say 33 and he looks at the sports director and says: 'I thought he was younger. Hochstätter replies that the older a goalkeeper is, the more experience he has. Then the president asks how tall I am. At my '180 cm', he looks at Hochstätter again and says: 'I thought he was taller. The sports director replies: 'No, but he jumps high. Fortunately, I had already signed. And in Germany they should still enjoy me. But back to the question: I always said I was 180 cm tall and weighed 80 kg. I was actually 178 cm. I've probably shrunk a bit since then."

In some situations, you would certainly have been glad of an extra centimeter or two.

"I just had to do it differently. I had average reaction speed, so I tried to play with foresight. That resulted in a style of play that was a little ahead of its time. I always stood very high, which was still unusual when I was active. I also have an anecdote about that from Gladbach."

We are curious.

"Max Eberl was my right-back. My predecessor Uwe Kamps was someone who stuck to the line. In the first game, I suddenly found myself at Max's height. He looked at me and asked: "What are you doing here?" To which I replied: "Yes, what are you doing here?" But of course, two centimetres more would have helped to get one or two balls."

In the 1998 cup final, for example, you might not only have prevented the equalizer with more height, but also saved Lausanne's first and fourth attempts in the penalty shoot-out - you were always just a little short. You could also say: centimeters. What memories do you have of the final, which you lost with St. Gallen after leading 2-0?

"I only returned from a syndesmosis tear shortly before the cup final and was therefore not in top shape. I actually believe that if Ed Vurens scores the penalty to make it 3-0, the game is over."

Edwin Vurens, who had previously scored both goals, missed from the spot when the score was 2:0, and 42 seconds later scored the tying goal that heralded the "mother of all St. Gallen defeats".

"The 1:2 caused a break in the game. Lausanne's belief returned and we no longer played with the confidence we had before conceding the goal. That's the dynamic of a football match."

Two years later, you won the championship with St. Gallen. It was to remain your only title.

"I remember a 4:4 against Grasshoppers that season. We were quickly 3-0 down, then drew 3-3 at the break, only to fall behind again in stoppage time. With the last action of the game, we actually managed to draw 4-4. It was an incredible game in terms of energy."

You've played almost 300 games for St. Gallen. Which was your best?

"There are no perfect games, but one of my best was the second leg against Brugge in the 2nd round of the Uefa Cup in the 2000/01 season. It was bitter that we got the equalizer in the 92nd minute and were knocked out. If we had progressed, we would have played against Barcelona."

You enjoy legendary status in St. Gallen, Mönchengladbach and the national team. Why are you so popular everywhere?

"You'd have to ask others. I don't think I was just the classic professional footballer, but I embodied something as a person, I was always authentic and had my heart on my sleeve. I'm basically a nice guy, I like to exchange ideas with others - no matter who it is."

Actions like the one at the 2004 European Championships, when you missed a ball against Croatia, had to run after it and stop it on the line with your head, have certainly contributed to your status.

"I was running for my life - in the end the ball rolled towards the empty goal. Do you know why I got the ball in the first place?"

Tell me.

"Today, football boots have lots of studs combined with cams. In the past, we only had six studs on our boots. I screwed in two new studs on my midfoot before the game because I had the feeling it might get slippery. That saved my life in that situation. Köbi (Kuhn, national team coach) came to me after the game and said: 'Never do that again. Of course, the action wasn't planned. But it suited me. Despite all the seriousness, there was never a lack of humor."

Have you made the most of your career?

"That's a good question, and I've already asked myself that. I've probably achieved the maximum with my physical abilities. I played in the Bundesliga and in Mexico, was captain of the national team and fulfilled all these dreams - there wasn't much more I could have done."

Since the end of your active career, you have been goalkeeping coach at several clubs, most recently at Grasshoppers from 2021 to 2025. It's been quiet around you since you left the record champions. What are you currently doing?

"I've been traveling the world since August and have now landed in El Salvador. I'll soon be heading to Mexico."

Will you return to the football business afterwards?

"I think so. The four years at GC were extremely exciting, I learned a lot about other people, but also about myself. I like developing something. However, the market in Switzerland is manageable and there's probably nothing left for me. Maybe I'll be drawn to Mexico or Asia."

How close are you still to FC St. Gallen?

"I know a few people on a personal basis who I value. But apart from that, I no longer have any connection to the club. I'm part of the club's history and St. Gallen will always be a part of my life. But we don't have to indulge in too much nostalgia either, otherwise it becomes kitschy."

Then let's stay in the present: what characterizes the current St. Gallen team?

"It has a clear playing structure and a good axis of experienced players. Enrico Maassen has given it the necessary degree of defensive order. Matthias Hüppi leads the club and is not just a president. Others can take their cue from him. In Roger Stilz, they have brought in a sports director who was completely under the radar, but who is doing a good job without any fuss. St. Gallen already had a good basis over the years. Now the three players mentioned have brought stability."

St. Gallen have reached the cup final seven times so far, but have only won once - in 1969 against Bellinzona. Why can't FCSG get it together on day X?

"In the last two finals we lost in 2021 against Lucerne and 2022 against Lugano, it also had a lot to do with the opponents, who were simply good. In a final, form on the day also plays a role."

St. Gallen are the big favorites on Sunday. Can anything go wrong against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy from the Challenge League?

"Anything can happen. But I assume that St. Gallen will win and finally win a title again after 26 years."

The eastern Swiss have already run out of luck. In the 2nd round and the round of 16, they had to go to penalties against lower-ranked Wil and Rapperswil-Jona. Lukas Watkowiak saved two attempts each time for St. Gallen. The man measures 197 centimeters.

"You could also say that St. Gallen now has the experience if it goes to a penalty shoot-out. It always depends on how you look at it. Except for height, of course. That's a given."