FCL has found an internal solution with Udo Portmann. Screenshot FC Luzern

Jörg "Udo" Portmann is to become the new head coach at FCL. The 49-year-old from Lucerne has been given a contract until summer 2029.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former U17 coach Udo Portmann is to become the new head coach of the Super League team at FC Lucerne.

The 49-year-old from Lucerne will succeed Mario Frick, who did not extend his contract. This is Portmann's first involvement in professional football. Show more

Udo Portmann was most recently head coach of FC Lucerne's U17 team. The 49-year-old knows the club inside out. As a player, he passed through the FCL youth departments up to the U21 level. The qualified sports teacher with additional training in history taught at secondary and grammar school level for almost 20 years.

Portmann began his coaching career at FC Rothenburg, where he worked as a player coach. His path led him to SC Cham via FC Eschenbach in 2012. He was head coach there for seven years and achieved promotion to the Promotion League in 2015.

Udo Portmann moved to FC Lucerne in the summer of 2020. Over the past six years, he has coached the U15s, U19s and most recently the U17s at FCL. He won the Swiss Cup with the U19 team in the 2023/2024 season.

FCL sporting director Meyer: "Udo has completely convinced us"

"We are very happy to have found our new head coach in Udo Portmann. He has over 18 years of coaching experience and we have seen how he has continuously developed over the past six years at FC Luzern. Udo has an authentic, ambitious and exciting personality that fits in very well with FC Luzern. In the extensive discussions over the past few weeks, Udo has completely convinced us," says Head of Sport Remo Meyer.

The new head coach Udo Portmann says: "As a native of Lucerne, I am looking forward to this task with great anticipation. I will do everything I can to prepare the team so that we can play the most successful and attractive football possible. At the same time, we want to consistently pursue the path we have taken with the integration of our own talents and take to the pitch with a hungry team."

Udo Portmann will succeed Mario Frick, who spent four and a half years with the Central Swiss club.