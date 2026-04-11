A fire severely damaged the catacombs of the St. Jakob-Park stadium on Friday evening. (archive picture) Keystone

A fire severely damaged the catacombs of the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel on Friday evening. The affected areas are currently unusable. No one was injured.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At around 9.15 p.m., the professional fire department of the Basel-Stadt rescue service and the militia fire department had to be deployed to a major operation at the St. Jakob-Park stadium, as the Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office announced on Saturday.

According to the investigations carried out so far by the criminal investigation department of the public prosecutor's office in Basel-Stadt, the fire broke out on the first basement floor of the stadium for reasons that have yet to be clarified. The fire was extinguished by the fire department. Smoke extraction measures had to be carried out due to the heavy smoke development. The affected rooms were severely damaged by soot and heat and are currently unusable.

The criminal investigation department of the Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office is working with specialists to determine the exact cause of the fire and how it started. In addition to the aforementioned forces, the Basel-Stadt cantonal police and the Basel-Stadt ambulance service were also deployed, it was reported.

Due to the damage and the official sealing of the entire catacombs until further notice, and because no operational match and medical equipment is available, the away match against FC Thun on Saturday against FCB has been postponed.