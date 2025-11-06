  1. Residential Customers
European Cup Johan Manzambi and Simon Sohm score

SDA

6.11.2025 - 21:03

Johan Manzambi is happy about the 1:1
Keystone

Two Swiss players, Johan Manzambi and Simon Sohm, joined the ranks of the European Cup scorers on Thursday evening.

Keystone-SDA

Manzambi initiated the turnaround in SC Freiburg's 3:1 away win at OGC Nice in the Europa League. The Geneva native scored in the 29th minute to make it 1-1 after a defensive blunder by the French side, before Vincenzo Grifo and Derry Scherhant made it 3-1 before the break.

Simon Sohm celebrated his first goal in a Fiorentina shirt. The 24-year-old, who moved to Tuscany from Parma last summer, scored the opening goal in the Conference League against Mainz, for whom Silvan Widmer was substituted at the break. The Germans managed to turn the game around in the second half to win 2-1 at home.

