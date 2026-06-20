Johan Manzambi performed his celebration twice against Bosnia. Keystone

Switzerland has a new fan favorite: Johan Manzambi thrilled the crowds with his two-goal performance against Bosnia. Afterward, his celebration sparked international speculation. blue Sport sets the record straight.

Andreas Böni

It was an incredible performance by Johan Manzambi (20) after coming off the bench against Bosnia and Herzegovina. First, he opened the scoring to make it 1–0, then scored again to make it 3–0, and was involved in nearly every dangerous attack. “The first brace of my career,” he said afterward in the mixed zone, beaming with joy, holding the Man of the Match trophy in his hand. At 20 years and 247 days old, he is the youngest substitute to score a brace in World Cup history.

It’s no surprise that he made international headlines afterward. Some of the stories focused on his celebration—and a few of them were a bit off the mark. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano writes: “𝐒𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐙𝐄𝐑𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃 ➡️ 𝐊𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐇𝐀 💥🇨🇭” along with a photo of Manzambi’s celebration. Others also report that the 20-year-old rising star’s goal celebration is inspired by a move from the manga series “Dragon Ball.”

So much for Kamehameha

Close, but still off the mark. blue Sport spoke with Manzambi about his celebration following the Europa League final, which Freiburg lost to Aston Villa. “It means a mango,” he says. And why? “That’s something between me and my friends,” he says.

One of those friends later confirmed this in the “Tages-Anzeiger.” Childhood friend Lois Ndema: “The gesture has become iconic by now, but only a few know what it refers to. It’s an inside joke. Let’s just say it’s a tribute to his friends. I won’t reveal any more than that.”

The big question is: Will Manzambi now get the chance to show what he can do from the start in the third group match against Canada? We’ll have to wait and see. And hope that he’ll perform the mango celebration again soon.