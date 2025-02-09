Winterthur's Tobias Schättin is sent off before the break after VAR intervention. The (wrong) decision by referee Johannes von Mandach is no coincidence for FCW coach Uli Forte. He even suspects a payback for his recent scolding of the referee.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you An unjustified red card against Tobias Schättin caused emotions to boil over in the Winterthur camp.

Coach Uli Forte, who was also shown a red card in stoppage time, used harsh words in an interview with blue Sport. For him, the sending off by referee Johannes von Mandach was a "payback" after he had recently publicly criticized the referees.

Von Mandach apologized after the game for his incorrect assessment of the scene. Show more

In an interview with blue Sport, referee Johannes von Mandach comments on his decision to sanction Winterthur's Tobias Schättin with a red card.

When the ball is played and there is relatively intensive contact afterwards, scenes are difficult for referees to judge. Especially as the player had also injured himself. He had the feeling on the pitch that it was a fair contact, explained the 30-year-old.

"When I was asked by the VAR to look at the scene again, I came to the conclusion with the still images that the contact was unfair, i.e. that the player took too much risk and the other player also had to be substituted injured."

Referee von Mandach apologizes

When I now look at the scenes after the game calmly and without pressure, I have to say that we were wrong. It is a mistake. You can't really accuse the striker of anything in this scene, summarizes von Mandach and adds: "I'm sorry about that. That doesn't meet our standards at all. We all have to look at that again together to make sure it doesn't happen again."

"I was too focused on the still image and the fact that the player had to go off injured. I let that guide me. I should have watched the scene in live speed," he regrets. "He didn't manage to put in a good performance on the pitch today with that decision. That will keep me and the whole refereeing team busy for the next few days," emphasizes von Mandach.