John Thorrington (left) in July 2022 in his role as General Manager of LAFC alongside Gareth Bale. Keystone

The Grasshoppers have a new president. John Thorrington replaces Stacy Johns.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the Super League club announced on Tuesday evening, John Thorrington has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grasshopper Fussball AG (GFAG). The 46-year-old American succeeds his compatriot Stacy Johns.

Thorrington "will be elected to the Board of Directors of GFAG at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held shortly", the Grasshoppers wrote. Thorrington is currently Co-President and General Manager of Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), which took over the Grasshoppers in January 2024. Stacy Johns will leave LAFC and step down from her position as President of the Board of Directors of GFAG, the Grasshoppers announced.

Thorrington used to be a professional footballer himself. At the turn of the millennium, he played for Bayer Leverkusen's second team in Germany and made four appearances for the US national team between 2001 and 2008.

"It is an honor for me to take on the responsibility as President of GFAG. Together with the local management and the Board of Directors, we will continue to work towards a sustainable and competitive future for Grasshopper Club Zürich," Thorrington is quoted as saying in the press release.