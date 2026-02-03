  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

New president John Thorrington replaces Stacy Johns at GC

SDA

3.2.2026 - 22:01

John Thorrington (left) in July 2022 in his role as General Manager of LAFC alongside Gareth Bale.
John Thorrington (left) in July 2022 in his role as General Manager of LAFC alongside Gareth Bale.
Keystone

The Grasshoppers have a new president. John Thorrington replaces Stacy Johns.

Keystone-SDA

03.02.2026, 22:01

03.02.2026, 22:41

As the Super League club announced on Tuesday evening, John Thorrington has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grasshopper Fussball AG (GFAG). The 46-year-old American succeeds his compatriot Stacy Johns.

Thorrington "will be elected to the Board of Directors of GFAG at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held shortly", the Grasshoppers wrote. Thorrington is currently Co-President and General Manager of Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), which took over the Grasshoppers in January 2024. Stacy Johns will leave LAFC and step down from her position as President of the Board of Directors of GFAG, the Grasshoppers announced.

4:3 spectacular win against Sion. Tsimba heads GC into the Cup semi-final in extra time

4:3 spectacular win against SionTsimba heads GC into the Cup semi-final in extra time

Thorrington used to be a professional footballer himself. At the turn of the millennium, he played for Bayer Leverkusen's second team in Germany and made four appearances for the US national team between 2001 and 2008.

"It is an honor for me to take on the responsibility as President of GFAG. Together with the local management and the Board of Directors, we will continue to work towards a sustainable and competitive future for Grasshopper Club Zürich," Thorrington is quoted as saying in the press release.

More from the department

Swiss Cup. Grasshoppers turn Cup quarter-final against Sion around

Swiss CupGrasshoppers turn Cup quarter-final against Sion around

DFB Cup. Leverkusen beat St. Pauli to reach Cup semi-final

DFB CupLeverkusen beat St. Pauli to reach Cup semi-final

Rested legs are not enough. Xamax fails in Cup quarter-final against Yverdon

Rested legs are not enoughXamax fails in Cup quarter-final against Yverdon