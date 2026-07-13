With blue Sport, you’ll get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the “Voice of the Game” during the Super League match between St. Gallen and Sion (September 12, 2026). Join our soccer commentator and enjoy the game right next to the commentary booth. You can’t get any closer than this!

Be right in the thick of it!

Be right in the thick of it! Join our blue Sport soccer commentator for the St. Gallen vs. Sion game

Here's what you can expect

Commentator coverage from start to finish on Saturday, September 12, 2026, during the Super League match between FC St. Gallen and FC Sion (Matchday 8, kickoff at 6:00 p.m.)

Up close and personal at meetings, rehearsals, on-field interviews, etc.

90+ minutes right next to the commentators' booth

Accreditation with exclusive access to the field, press room, and commentary area

Integration into a live broadcast (airing during the report)

And much more!

Here's how to participate

Apply now with either a short video (max. 60 seconds; smartphone quality is fine) and/or a written message, and tell us exactly why you want to be part of “blue Sport Inside – The Voice of the Game” and what you’re most looking forward to! And maybe you’ll be right in the thick of it before you know it. Good luck!

Sign up now

Anrede* – Keine – Herr Frau Keine Angabe Vorname* Nachname* E-Mail-Adresse* Mobiltelefon* Geb.-Datum* Falls du dich per Video bewirbst: Bitte hier dein Video über einen Link idealerweise von https://www.swisstransfer.com/de-ch bereitstellen. Falls du dich per Textbotschaft bewirbst: Bitte hier deine Motivation (warum gerade du dabei sein willst) in max. 32'000 Zeichen schreiben. Mit dem Absenden des Formulars stimmst du den Teilnahmebedingungen zu.

Contest Overview: Prize: Participation in the “blue Sport Inside – The Voice of the Game” soccer experience on Saturday, September 12, during the St. Gallen vs. Sion match at Berit Sitterstadion

Application: Via video and/or text using the online application form

Deadline for entries: Sunday, August 16, 2026, 11:59 p.m.

Terms and Conditions: By entering this contest, you agree to the terms and conditions and the Terms of Use.

Terms and Conditions of Participation & User Agreement

Terms and Conditions of Participation

blue Entertainment AG (blue Sport) will host the soccer event “blue Sport Inside – The Voice of the Game” on Saturday, September 12, 2026, as part of the Brack Super League championship match between FC St. Gallen and FC Sion (Matchday 8, kickoff at 6:00 p.m.) at the Berit Sitterstadion, blue Entertainment AG (blue Sport) will host the soccer event “blue Sport Inside – The Voice of the Game.” Adults will have the opportunity to accompany a blue Sport commentator throughout the entire Super League match day and gain exclusive, up-close insights into the work and daily routine of a soccer commentator.

1. Eligibility Requirements for the Contest

a) Participation is open to individuals 18 years of age or older who are residents of Switzerland.

b) Participants must be available for “blue Sport Inside – The Voice of the Game” on Saturday, September 12, 2026 (meeting point at the stadium approximately 2 to 2.5 hours before kickoff; the exact time will be announced later). There are no alternate dates.

c) You agree to participate and confirm this by accepting these Terms and Conditions of Participation and User Agreement.

2. Contest Details

Here's what you can expect if you win:

Commentator coverage from start to finish on Saturday, September 12, 2026, during the Super League match between FC St. Gallen and FC Sion (Matchday 8, kickoff at 6:00 p.m.)

Up close and personal at meetings, rehearsals, on-field interviews, etc.

90+ minutes right next to the commentators' booth

Accreditation with exclusive access to the field, press room, and commentary area

Integration into a live broadcast (airing during the report)

And much more!

3. Application Process

You can either create a video (maximum length: 60 seconds; smartphone quality is fine) and/or write a message explaining exactly why you’d like to attend the “blue Sport Inside – The Voice of the Game” event and what you’re most looking forward to. Important: If you’d like to send us a video, please include a link to it in the entry form at bluenews.ch/inside. It’s best to upload your video to a popular and secure platform such as www.swisstransfer.ch.

The deadline for entries is Sunday, August 16, at 11:59 p.m.

We only accept entries for this contest through our official entry page www.bluenews.ch/inside using the corresponding online entry form. Only one entry per person is permitted. Multiple entries will result in disqualification from the contest.

In general, participants are free to choose any method of video and/or text production. For videos, smartphone-quality footage is certainly sufficient (format: mp4). Participants grant blue Sport and any media partners the right to publish submitted video entries and written messages on all platforms (in particular blueplus.ch, bluenews.ch, and blue Sport’s social media channels). Submitting a personal application to participate in this call for entries does not entitle participants to any financial compensation.

The following content, submitted as videos, images, and/or text as part of this contest, is excluded:

a) Productions with political content;

b) Offensive, obscene, pornographic, threatening, inciting violence, discriminatory, racist, insulting, defamatory, misleading, or unlawful content, as well as content that infringes upon the rights of third parties (including their copyrights and personality rights);

c) Content that contains direct or indirect advertising for third-party products;

d) Content for which the participant does not hold the necessary rights. This applies in particular to trademarks (e.g., the Swisscom logo).

After the submission deadline (Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.), blue Sport will review all submitted applications and decide by Wednesday, August 19, 2026, who will be invited to participate in this unique soccer event. The winners will be notified personally.

Terms of Use

1. Grant of Rights

Participants in the contest grant blue Entertainment AG and any media partners, without compensation and while respecting their moral rights, the right to publish and distribute the submitted audiovisual works and recordings as part of the “blue Sport Inside – The Voice of the Game,” and to use them without restriction in terms of time, location, or subject matter in connection with the advertised event. The grant of rights includes, in particular—while respecting the right of publicity—portraits, videos, images, and texts, as well as, where applicable, recordings of appearances in broadcasts or interviews across all platforms (e.g., blue News, Swisscom TV (free & pay), on websites, online, social media channels, in movie theaters, etc.) without any restrictions in terms of time or location, to make them available, to retransmit them, to edit them, and to make the resulting content available on the same platforms. Submitted entries may be shortened, split, or cropped for the purpose of promoting the contest and/or for editorial reasons during broadcast. For the sake of clarity, it is hereby stipulated that all rights not explicitly mentioned above—such as image and sound recording rights, theatrical rights, public performance rights, merchandising rights, interactive rights, mobile rights (e.g., mobile TV), rights to distribution retained by the broadcasting station (e.g., download rights), as well as all forms of exploitation of the event “blue Sport Inside – The Voice of the Game,” e.g., pay TV, are also covered by the aforementioned grants of rights without compensation.

Similarly, blue Entertainment AG and any media partner may use images, video clips, and, where applicable, appearances during the live broadcast for commercial purposes (including on TV, online, via social media, or video on demand, etc.). blue Entertainment AG is entitled to transfer these rights, in whole or in part, to third parties or to grant them rights of use to the same extent.

There is no obligation on the part of blue Entertainment AG to use specific portraits or videos.

Participants are permitted to upload the videos they have submitted to their own platforms.

Participants warrant that they alone have the right to dispose of the submitted videos and that, therefore, no third-party rights stand in the way.

The liability of blue Entertainment AG and its sublicensees is excluded to the extent permitted by law.

2. General Information

a) “blue Sport Inside – The Voice of the Game” may be canceled or held in a format other than that specified due to force majeure or events or actions beyond the control of blue Entertainment AG.

b) blue Entertainment AG reserves the right to exclude participants from the contest if there is suspicion of manipulation or a violation of the terms and conditions, to amend the terms and conditions, or to cancel the contest.

c) Any amendments or additions to the Terms and Conditions of Participation must be made in writing to be valid.

d) Participants agree that blue Entertainment AG may use and process the personal data it receives for marketing purposes and in connection with “blue Sport Inside – The Voice of the Game.” In all other respects, the General Privacy Policy of blue Entertainment AG applies https://www.blueplus.ch/de/datenschutzerklaerung.

e) The Terms and Conditions of Participation and the Terms of Use are governed by Swiss law.

The exclusive venue for legal proceedings is Zurich.

Is everything clear, or do you have any questions? Feel free to contact us if anything is unclear: wettbewerb@blue.ch.