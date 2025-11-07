Isaac Schmidt comes on and wins. Imago

Werder Bremen, with Swiss substitute Isaac Schmidt coming on in the 80th minute, celebrated their third home win in a row with a 2-1 victory in extremis in Friday's Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg.

Jens Stage (83') with his fourth goal of the season and Samuel Mbangula (94') turned the game around for the hosts, who were harmless in attack for long periods. Matthias Svanberg had put Wolfsburg ahead in the 28th minute. Paul Simonis must fear for his job as head coach at VfL more than ever after their seventh defeat in the last eight games in all competitions.

Werder goalkeeper Mio Backhaus celebrates the win after the final whistle. Keystone

Telegram and table

Werder Bremen - Wolfsburg 2:1 (0:1). - Goals: 28 Svanberg 0:1. 83 Stage 1:1. 94 Mbangula 2:1. - Remarks: Werder Bremen with Schmidt (from 80).